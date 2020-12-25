Listen to These Jolliest Carols to Cheer Up Your Festive Mood

Christmas is a festival celebrated by billions of people across the globe with great enthusiasm and love. The day is considered as the birthday of Jesus Christ. While people have already started preparations for the day, the Christmas carol is an integral part of the celebration. Christmas carols put everyone in a festive mood. Christmas carols are mainly performed in the church where the masses gather to offer prayers. However, this year the celebration will be low key and people will avoid gathering. Thus, we have enlisted some of the best Christmas carols that you can play and enjoy at your home also.

1. O Holy Night

It is said that the carol was written in 1847 by Placide Cappeau, a wine seller from southern France to celebrate the church organ’s renovation. The lyrics of the song reflects on the birth of Jesus Christ and of humanity’s redemption.

2. O Come All Ye Faithful

It is not known who has written the hymn for the first time but it was featured in the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. It was played by a symphony orchestra at Carnegie Hall.

3. O Come, O Come Emmanuel

This hymn said to be originated from Latin and translated to English in 1861. The music of the carol was composed in such a beautiful way that both the English and Latin words can be used interchangeably.

4. O Little Town of Bethlehem

Rector Phillips Brooks penned this hymn after he visited Bethlehem and got inspired by the view of it from the hills of Palestine.

5. Joy to the World

The lyrics of this hymn written by English writer Isaac Watt represents Christ’s triumphant return. It is based on the second half of Psalm 98 in the Bible. It was named the most-published Christmas hymn in North America in the late ’90s.