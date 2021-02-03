Listen to His Top 5 Hits

Puerto Rican singer and the man whose songs are a must in every party playlist, Daddy Yankee, turns 44 today. The singer is also known for coining the term Reggaeton in 1994 to describe the new music genre emerging from Puerto Rico that was an amalgamation of genres like hip-hop, Latin Caribbean music, and reggae rhythms combined with Spanish rapping and singing.

Daddy Yankee, also known as Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, claimed global fame with 2004 song Gasolina that was the first single released from his album Barrio Fino. Since then, the singer has given us numerous songs that we continue to play to lift our spirits.

Let us take a look at some of Daddy Yankee’s top hits:

Gasolina (2004)

From the album Barrio Fino, Yankee blends Reggaeton with other catchy beats and creates a song that is still played at parties. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart July 31, 2004 and became the first Reggaeton album to claim that spot. Barrio Fino eventually became the top-selling Latin album of 2005 and the entire decade.

Impacto (2007)

His next Billboard hit came in 2007 with Impacto in which he collaborated with the Black-Eyed Peas members Fergie and Will.i.am. The song features Fergie and is part of Yankee’s El Cartel: The Big Boss album. Impacto went on to win the nomination for Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Song.

Ella Me Levanto (2007)

Another hit from Yankee’s El Cartel album is this solo performance Ella Me Levanto which literally mean ‘she lifted me up’. The song went on to reach the second spot on Billboard’s Global Chart.

Pose (2008)

This song from Yankee’s Talento de Barrio album reached the fourth spot on Billboard’s Global 200 chart in 2008. The song is a perfect synchronization of hip-hop beats and reggaeton.

Despacito (2017)

One of the blockbuster songs of the decade, Despacito features Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi and in its later remix it also has Justin Bieber singing the Spanglish hit. The song broke all records and went on to reach the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 after months of dominating the Latin charts, becoming the first mostly Spanish song to achieve that feat since “Macarena” in 1996.

Thanks to Daddy Yankee that we have such hit tracks.