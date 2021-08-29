List of Things You Need For Lord Krishna Puja

In Hindu dharma, Lord Vishu’s manifestation Lord Krishna’s birthday is celebrated every year as Janmashtami. This festival is celebrated not only in India but abroad as well. The devotees of Lord Krishna display ‘Jhankis’ and worship him. As per Hindu Panchang, Lord Krishna’s birthday is celebrated every year on ‘Ashtami Tithi’ of ‘Krishan Paksh’ of ‘Bhadrapad’ month which according to the English calendar falls in August or September.

This year the date of celebration of this festival falls on Monday, August 30. The devotees observe a fast on this day and spend their day worshipping Shri Krishna. They will end their fast according to ‘Paran Mahurat’ after offering ‘Bhog’ to Krishna.

In Hindu shastra, Janmashtami fast is considered ‘Vratraj’, which means keeping a fast on this day gives better results than fasts kept the entire year. Hence, if you, too, are planning to fast this year, you should have these things during your puja.

Besides, don’t forget to look at ‘puja vidhi’ and ‘shubh mahurat’. ‘Nisheeth puja mahurat is 23:59:27 to 24:44:18 at night. The duration is 44 minutes. Janmashtami Paran Mahurat is August 31 after 05:57:47 in the morning.

The Puja Samagry list includes swing for Balgopal, Balgopal’s iron or copper ‘murti’, flute, Balgopal’s clothes, his jewellery, flowers for decoration of swing, Tulsi leaves, Sandalwood, ‘Kumkum’, ‘Akshat’, ‘Mishri’, ‘Makhan’, ‘Gangajal’, incense stick, camphor, saffron, vermilion, areca nut, betel leaves, flower garland, ‘Kamalgatta’, Tulsi mala, coriander, red cloth, banana leaves, honey, sugar, pure ghee, curd and milk.

One should get up early on Janmashtami and wear clean clothes after taking a bath. Take an oath of observing a fast keeping your face in the east or north direction.

Keep mother Devki and Lord Krishna’s idol or picture in a swing. Take the names Devaki, Vasudev, Balram, Nand, and Yashoda in the puja. Celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday after midnight. Make Krishna wear new clothes after bathing him with Panchamrat and swing Ladoo Gopal in the swing.

Put Tulsi in Panchamrat and offer Makhan-Mishri and Dhaniya Pangiri as Bhog. Then perform Arti and distribute the Prasad.

