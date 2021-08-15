Lisa Haydon Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter, Reveals Her Name

Actress Lisa Haydon and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani shared the first picture of their newborn daughter on Instagram on Saturday. The couple, who welcomed their third child last month, also revealed the baby’s name. Dino took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of Lisa who was seen carrying their baby girl. He revealed the baby girl’s name to be Lara. He also revealed that he created an Instagram account to share her picture.

Dino wrote, “MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA. Finally caved and created an Instagram account. Going to try and share what drives and motivates me at home and at work (sic).”

Lisa reposted the pictures on their Instagram stories and wrote, “We love you baby girl with everything you’ve got..You are heavenly perfection.”

In June, the actress made headlines when she appeared on the cover of a leading magazine with her baby bump as well as her two sons. Sharing the cover on social media, she wrote, “So proud of this little moment with allll my babies. We shot this photo first and this was the only five mins they both kept still and looked at the camera. Thank God for small mercies.”

On February this year, Lisa announced her pregnancy with a video on Instagram. Her son Zack also made an appearance in the video.

Lisa, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020. The couple currently lives in Hong Kong.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here