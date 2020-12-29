Lin Qi: Chinese gaming billionaire and Yoozoo founder dies after suspected poisoning

The Yoozoo company board of directors released a statement on December 26 confirming the death of founder and chairman Lin Qi.

“The directors, supervisors, senior management and all employees of the company express their deep condolences on the passing of Mr. Lin Qi,” the statement said.

A colleague of Lin’s — a 39-year-old man with the surname Xu — has been detained in Shanghai, with authorities saying in a statement that they were first alerted to a suspected poisoning on December 17.

Police said Xu was “suspected of committing a major crime.”