Light pollution: How lockdown has darkened our skies

One of the positive impacts of lockdown is that there has been a big reduction in light pollution.

A nationwide star count found a 10% drop in the amount of people who could only see 10 or fewer stars, an indicator of severe light pollution.

Light pollution can impact human health and wildlife by disturbing biological cycles and behaviours.

The BBC’s Justin Rowlatt visited the Kielder Observatory in Northumberland, an area that benefits from some of the darkest skies in England, to explore the impact of less light.