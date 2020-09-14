Lewis Hamilton evokes Breonna Taylor at Grand Prix win

The sports world has been taking a stand The University of Alabama football team, led by coach Nick Saban, marches on campus August 31 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The sports world has been taking a stand Black Lives Matter signage is seen in New York’s Louis Armstrong Stadium as Cori Gauff plays against Anastasija Sevastova at the US Open.

The sports world has been taking a stand Members of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever wear Black Lives Matter shirts before their game against the Chicago Sky on August 31.

The sports world has been taking a stand Naomi Osaka wears a Black Lives Matter shirt at a tennis match in New York on August 28.

The sports world has been taking a stand New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders wears Jacob Blake’s name on his helmet during a practice on August 27.

The sports world has been taking a stand Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson walks off the field August 27 after placing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt on home plate in New York. The Marlins and New York Mets walked off the field after a moment of silence, choosing not to play their scheduled baseball game.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand A grounds crew covers the field at San Francisco’s Oracle Park after a Major League Baseball game was postponed on August 26.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand During a practice round for the BMW Championship, pro golfer Cameron Champ used his shoes to show his support for Blake and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand “End racism” banners are shown in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena before an NHL playoff game on August 26.

The sports world has been taking a stand Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers addresses the media with his teammates outside their practice facility on August 25. The Lions canceled their practice in light of the Blake shooting, and they discussed the incident in a team meeting that lasted hours. “We’re going to spread our message; we’re going to do it as a team,” Flowers said. “We understand that somebody’s going to try to skew the narrative … get the message lost, but we’re going to stay focused on the topic.”

The sports world has been taking a stand A Real Salt Lake fan sits in the stands after the Major League Soccer team had its game postponed on August 26.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand Members of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks gather together after their playoff games were postponed in Edmonton, Alberta.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton raises his fist before a race in Northampton, England, on August 9.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand Soccer players from PSG and Lyon take a knee before a Champions League semifinal in Bilbao, Spain, on August 26.

The sports world has been taking a stand Beach volleyball player April Ross wears a temporary Black Lives Matter tattoo during a match in Long Beach, California, on July 19.

The sports world has been taking a stand Tennis players Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund join match umpire James Keothavong in taking a knee in London on June 28.

The sports world has been taking a stand Cricketers with the Kent Spitfires take a knee during a match in Canterbury, England.

The sports world has been taking a stand Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen wears an “end racism” shirt before a race in Barcelona, Spain, on August 16.

The sports world has been taking a stand Members of the Trinbago Knight Riders kneel before a cricket match in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The sports world has been taking a stand

The sports world has been taking a stand Major League Soccer players participate in a pregame ceremony before the league’s restart on July 8.

The sports world has been taking a stand Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Cody Cropper warms up in a Black Lives Matter T-shirt on August 25.

The sports world has been taking a stand The Boston Red Sox Foundation put this sign behind Fenway Park’s famous “Green Monster” outfield wall.

The sports world has been taking a stand Rugby players from Bath and Northampton show their support before a game in Northampton, England.

The sports world has been taking a stand Kansas City outfielder Jorge Soler catches a ball in front of a George Floyd sign in Minneapolis on August 15.

The sports world has been taking a stand A Houston Dash player wears a Black Lives Matter armband before a NWSL match in Herriman, Utah, on July 17.

The sports world has been taking a stand After winning the Champions League, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba wears a shirt that says “Black Lives Still Matter.”

The sports world has been taking a stand A Black Lives Matter sign is seen during a Major League Soccer match in Harrison, New Jersey, on August 24.

The sports world has been taking a stand Members of the San Antonio Spurs huddle before a game against Sacramento on July 31.

The sports world has been taking a stand Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer, second from right, takes a knee before a soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland.