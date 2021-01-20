Let’s speed up with ‘Loop Freight’

Every startup is a positive change-making idea. To accelerate such ideas on the field we need a logistics system that works parallelly with all sorts of industries. Such a logistic venture is Loop Freight. In Bangladesh where many startups were blooming, but logistics support industry in Bangladesh was not well developed. This is the point where the Co-founder Rajib Das of Loop Freight got his idea from.

Loop Freight is a central platform that provides an asset-light solution by digitizing the process for both shippers and carriers end-to-end, all while reducing freight costs and providing a better user experience. The Co-founder Rajib Das and Fahim Salam had a clear vision about what they want to do and what positive change will it make. With the help of Chris Li, they built a clean, scalable tech back-end to execute their vision. With a sense of need to tackle a large scale local and global problem, they started their journey. We can visualize the importance of a perfect team to build up a sustainable idea. You probably have a great idea for a startup but you have very little idea about financial sectors or technology or something else. That’s the time when you need a perfect team who will help you to be successful.

Loop Freight is successfully aiming towards spreading globally. The Co-founder Fahim Salam said, “Loop Freight is all set to improve the Logistics Performance Index of all manufacturing and distribution heavy countries in Asia, starting with Bangladesh. We can make it happen by having a lean and data-driven approach to moving commercial goods.” New York Headquartered early-stage venture investment firm Anchorless Bangladesh also made its debut investment in Loop Freight. With Loop Freight we can dream of having a successful technology-enabled startup globally.

Khondaker Farhana Shamim

Content Writer (Intern)