“Let’s make Period our Pride”- Sharmin Kabir

YSSE presents ” Behind the Journey”(Episode -30) was held on 24 th January, 2021 on Facebook Live.

On that programme we have a guest named “Sharmin Kabir”, Founder of ” Wreetu”. The whole live session was hosted by Mehedi Hasan Tanvir. His presentation and the experiences and discussion with guests attracts the audience much.

“Sharmin Kabir” had faced many challenges being a woman, so she easily understood the sufferings of women throughout our society. So she decided to solve this sufferings. From this ideation “weertu” was formed. The issue which waved Sharmin Kabirs’s mind is “Period “- a normal physical change in adolescent girls. In our society, it is neglected and no one wants to talk about to create awareness. It’s a serious taboo. Sharmin Kabir had decided to break the taboo.

” Wreetu” is a dream project for guest. She dreamt for this type of work and now it is fulfilled successfully. She is solving social problems through her initiative. In this corona pandemic, she had launched sanitary napkin and also helped many girls. So she is very hopeful for positive changes in our society.

In this whole discussion he had focused on his life experiences and also learning. He had given advice to the young people to be positive and work for their dream which their mind wants.

Mehedi Hasan Tanvir had also done a great job, so the whole live session was very enjoyable and interactive.

Adia Sultana

Intern

Content writing department

YSSE