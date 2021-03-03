Lets Know about Huda Kattan : Founder of Huda Beauty

Huda was born on October 2, 1983 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is a Makeup artist, Beauty blogger, entrepreneur. Huda attended the University of Michigan–Dearborn where she majored in finance.

In 2006, Huda moved to Dubai with her father. A few years later, Huda moved to Los Angeles, where she studied makeup. Huda then returned to Dubai where she became employed by Revlon as a makeup artist. In April 2010, upon the advice of one of her sisters, Huda started a beauty-related WordPress blog which she named “Huda Beauty” on which she would post makeup tutorials and tips.

In 2013, Huda founded a cosmetics line which, like her blog, is also called “Huda Beauty”. Her first product, a series of false eyelashes, was released through Sephora. The Huda Beauty label achieved success with the sales of the false eyelashes, which were famously worn by Kim Kardashian.

Huda Kattan started her beauty empire after she quit her finance gig in Dubai. Struggling to find great quality false eyelashes as a freelance makeup artist, the beauty mogul decided to start making her own synthetic and faux mink eyelashes. After becoming the new ‘it’ product for Kim Kardashian, Huda Beauty lashes sold out within the first day, making makeup queen Kattan a person to look out for. Since then, her beauty empire has expanded to skincare with the launch of her new range Wishful, promoting natural, glowing skin.

Huda’s company, which is based out of Dubai, later began to offer other beauty products, including eye shadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, lip liners, highlighter palettes, foundations, concealers, baking powders and liquid eyeshadows.

Huda achieved popularity on Instagram, attaining more than 47 million followers as of 2020.Huda is ranked #1 on the “2017 Influencer Instagram Rich List”, earning $18,000 for each post of sponsored content. Huda has been described as “a Kim Kardashian West of the beauty influencer economy”, and was declared one of the “ten most powerful influencers in the world of beauty” by Forbes magazine. She was chosen as one of “The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet” by Time magazine in 2017.In 2018, Huda began starring in her own original Facebook Watch reality series entitled Huda Boss, alongside her family.

