Lesser-known Facts About the Endangered Species

Every year, on the third Saturday of September, the International Red Panda Day is observed. Red Pandas are struggling due to a decrease in available possibilities to live and prosper in their native environment. International Red Panda Day seeks to inspire people to learn more about these lovely species and to contribute to the conservation of the habitat in which they reside. This year, the day will be observed on September 18.

The precise number of wild individuals of the species is unknown today, although some estimates put it at as few as 10,000 adult individuals, making it an endangered species according to the IUCN List.

On the occasion of International Red Panda Day, we are here with some lesser-known facts about this adorable and fluffy animal. Check it out:

1. Red pandas are indigenous to the Eastern Himalayas, where they may still be spotted wandering. These mammals spend most of their life on trees, even sleeping on them. They are primarily nocturnal foragers, although they also forage during the gloaming hours between twilight and morning.

2. They are smaller than many people believe, owing to their association with the giant panda. In reality, these little critters grow to be roughly the size of a house cat, while their long, bushy tails add an extra 18 inches to their length.

3. Pandas are mostly solitary creatures who like to live and dwell alone. They do not normally come together for social reasons and only join together in couples during mating seasons when they communicate through body language such as head bobbing or tail arching.

4. These fluffy animals are not bears in the traditional sense. They are the sole members of their taxonomic family, the Ailuridae, who are still alive. This implies they are not related to Giant Pandas, yet they do share certain characteristics with them, such as fondness for bamboo. They resemble racoons rather than bears.

5. Snow is favourite to red pandas. In fact, due to the contrast between their fur colour and the snow, a wintery day may be one of the greatest times to see a Red Panda in its zoo’s outdoor habitat. Also, their lifespan is just 23 years and after age 12, the female red pandas don’t usually breed.

