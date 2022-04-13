Lesser-Known Facts About SS Rajamouli Every Fan Must Know

SS Rajamouli is undeniably one of the most sought-after directors in the Telugu film industry. The director is known for featuring spectacular visuals in his larger-than-life movies. His filmography has hits like Magadheera, Eega, the Bahubali saga, and the latest RRR. In this article, let’s shine a light on some facts about the ace director that you probably didn’t know

1. Rajamouli made his directorial debut in 2001 with the action film Student No.1. The film was marked Jr NTR’s debut as a lead actor. The movie also starred Gajala and was a box office hit.

2. In the southern film industry, SS Rajamouli is fondly referred to as Jakkanna. The moniker was coined and given to Rajamouli by Rajiv Kanakala. During the shooting of Student No.1 where Rajiv played the antagonist, the artist was impressed with Rajamouli’s working style and gave him the name ‘Jakkanna.’ Jakkanna was a popular sculptor in the Hoysala empire of South India.

3. Although the director has delivered top hits in the Telugu film industry, he is fluent in Kannada.

4. The director has not delivered a single flop in his entire career so far. The record was previously held by Tamil filmmaker Shankar before some of his recent flicks failed to create magic at the box office.

5. Before shaming the box office and making a mark on the big screens, Rajamouli directed television shows.

6. The Baahubali saga was, in a way, a family project for Rajamouli as his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, penned down the script for the movie, whereas, his wife, Rama Rajamouli, designed the costumes for both the parts of the saga.

