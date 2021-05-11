Lesser-known Facts About ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ Actress

Pooja Bedi, the lady in red whose Marilyn Monroe-like pose from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander took the nation by storm in the 90s, was quite the star in that era. Her suave, sexy image catapulted her to fame in Bollywood. Since then the ravishing beauty has been known for her bold, uninhibited, carefree persona.

Daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late Indian classical dancer Protima Bedi, Pooja was born in Mumbai on May 11, 1971. From being known to have featured in controversial advertisement to dating rumours with Akashdeep Saigal, Pooja Bedi has quite a colourful life. The very attractive, sultry actress is currently making headlines for her tweet “caged and masked”.

As she turns 51, here are some lesser-known facts of the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress:

Columnist: Apart from being an actor, Pooja also donnes the hat as a newspaper columnist and has written for The Times of India, Hindustan Times, and MiD Day.

Publications: Pooja has written many articles for plenty of publications ranging from The Week, L’officiel, Femina.

Memoirs: Memoirs of her mother, Protima, were compiled and edited by her. They were named Timepass.

Name: Pooja was named Noorjahan after her Islamic conversion while she married Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala. She has 2 children named Alaya F and Omar. Alaya made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020.

Controversial ad: Pooja had featured in the Kamasutra condom commercial which was first-of-its-kind. As soon as the ad was launched, it got prohibited from airing on Doordarshan. The ad was directed by Alyque Padamsee and had Marc Robinson in it. Pooja recently took to Instagram to share stills from her controversial advertisement.

Pooja was pretty active in spreading AIDS awareness, and she endorsed the condom ad as a result.

Bohemian bent of life: Her upbringing endowed a bohemian streak to her persona. Her parents encouraged her to be progressive and artistic. Pooja has never shied away from the ‘sexy’ tag and has always proudly taken it in her stride.

Interview controversy: In 2000, Pooja’s controversial interview with Amitabh Bachchan for the Amul India show, was quite something. Her letter saying ‘Why is the man such a grump?’ created quite a stir. Apparently she had interviewed Big B, but owing to some displeasure he had asked Star TV to scrap the interview. This enraged Pooja and led to the tiff.

Play-acting: Pooja did a few plays named Carry On Papa, Wow What a Girl, A Bengali Jatra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here