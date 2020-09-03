Lego sales are surging during the pandemic

Lego’s operating profit rose 11% to $622 million as a result.

Nintendo’s operating profit surged 428% in its most recent quarter as the Switch console and “Animal Crossing” game continued to drive sales. The company’s shares are up 35% this year.

Hasbro HAS On the other hand, toy conglomerates like Mattel andhave struggled. These companies have cited manufacturing and distribution issues tied to the pandemic as big roadblocks in their most recent quarters.

Mattel MAT “We entered the second quarter with extensive retail closures and distribution challenges and had to absorb a full quarter of Covid-19 impact,”CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement in July. Between April and June, the Barbie-maker saw net sales drop 15% compared to 2019.

Hasbro’s stock is down 22% year-to-date, while Mattel is off 18%. The companies are now looking ahead to the holiday season, which they hope can help make up some lost ground.