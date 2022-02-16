Legendary Musician Dies at 69; Fans Flood Internet With Condolences

Read more

to revive him but it was too late,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist, told us.

Last year, Lahiri was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after the veteran was detected with “mild COVID symptoms.” The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit were among the first celebrities to express their grief over the demise of the veteran composer. Pandit said that he was “shocked” to hear about the death of “rockstar” Lahiri. He added, “I can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts.” While Mehta, who got an opportunity to work with Lahiri in an ad, wrote, “Another legend gone.”

Bappi Lahiri was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party. It was his first and last appearance on Bigg Boss.

Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.