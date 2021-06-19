Learn Yoga from Celebrated Instructors at Virtual Festival Announced By Ira Trivedi

Ahead of International Yoga Day on Monday, June 21, yoga Acharya and founder of Yog Love, Ira Trivedi announced the festival Being Yoga 2.0 to celebrate the occasion. The theme of the festival is #GetBetterTogether which aims at raising funds for various organisations that are working in Covid-19 relief.

Some remarkable names from the fitness world to join the experiential session include HR Nagendra, former Yoga Guru to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Padma Shri awardee Father Joe, one of the worlds finest Iyengar teachers, acclaimed flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, celebrated yoga teacher to Hollywood star Eddie Stern, and many more.

Sharing her excitement about HR Nagendra being part of the festival’s line-up, Trivedi told us, “I have been following Nagendra ji’s work for a while now. His vast knowledge and research in the field of yoga is fascinating. I believe his work and accomplishments have revolutionised the way yoga is perceived by the masses today. The world has adopted an International Day of Yoga through the efforts of our Prime Minister and Nagrendra ji’s assistance. It is an honour to have him join our event and share his expertise with our yoga community.”

The festival is all set to commence on Sunday, June 20 with an aim to get better together with Yog Love at Being Yoga 2.0. It will be an all-day LIVE event on Zoom starting 8 am to 6:30 pm in the evening.

