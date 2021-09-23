Laxmi and Ganesh Pooja Timings and Widhi. All You Need to Know

The festival of Diwali has a special significance in Hinduism, for it brings happiness and light. According to the Hindu calendar and mythology, Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year Kartik Amavasya is on 4th November 2021 (Thursday).

Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on Diwali. According to the beliefs, worshipping Maa Lakshmi on Diwali brings happiness and prosperity to the house and family members. It is also believed that there will be no shortage of money if you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the day of Diwali.

Shubha muhurta of pooja on Diwali:

Date of Diwali – 4th November 2021 (Thursday)

Amavasya Tithi starts – 4th November 2021 from 06:03 am

Amavasya Tithi ends – on 5th November 2021 till 02:44 am

The time for Laxmi Pooja and Lord Ganesha Pooja:

Time: 06:09 pm to 08:20 pm

Duration – 1 hour 55 minutes

Pradosh Kaal- 17:34:09 PM to 20:10:27 PM

Vrshabh kaal – 18:10:29 PM to 20:06:20 PM

Nishita Kaal Muhurta on Diwali:

Nishita Kal – 11:39 pm to 00:31 pm on 5th November

Sinha Lagna – from 00:39 PM on 5th November to 02:56 AM

Diwali Shubh Choghadiya Muhurta:

Morning Muhurta: 06:34:53 am to 07:57:17pm

Morning Muhurta: 10:42:06 am to 14:49:20 pm

Evening Muhurta: 16:11:45 PM to 20:49:31 PM

Ratri Muhurta: 24:04:53 PM to 01:42:34 PM

Pooja widhi on Diwali:

First, take a Sankalp (vow) of pooja.

Worship Lord Kuber, along with Lord Ganesha, Maa Lakshmi, Maa Saraswati on the day of Diwali.

Chant Om Shri Shri Namah 11 times or one rosary.

Keep a single coconut or 11 Kamalgatte at the place of worship.

Worship the Shree Yantra and place it in the north direction.

Recite Goddess Suktam on this day.

Items to offer as bhog to Goddess Laxmi:

On the day of Diwali, singhada, pomegranate, quince are offered to Goddess Lakshmi. Sitaphal is also kept during the pooja. You can also keep sugarcane. It is believed that Maa Lakshmi likes water chestnuts the most. Kesarbhaat, halwa and kheer are offered to Goddess Lakshmi as bhog.

