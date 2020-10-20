Law and order meeting was held in Akbarpur union of Patnitala upazila

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: A standing committee meeting on law and order, family dispute resolution, women and child welfare has been held in Akbarpur union of Patnitala upazila of Naogaon.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of UP Chairman Kamal Hossain. Local dignitaries including Nilufa Yasmin, President of Family Dispute Resolution Committee, Harunur Rashid, Union Coordinator of The-Hunger Project Bangladesh and all UP members were present.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the local situation and make recommendations to the Union Parishad to build Akbarpur Union of pluralism, diversity and harmony.

Outcome: Intentional observation of identity-based animosity and hatred, continued discussions on rumors and reforms, peaceful resolution of conflicts to maintain inter-religious and inter-communal harmony.