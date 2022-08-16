Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAIF ALI KHAN: Saif Ali Khan is a well-established name in the Bollywood industry. From his debut in 1993 with the movie Parampara, the actor has come a long way. Saif is about to complete 30 years in the industry and has had a glorious journey so far. The actor is a proud recipient of a National Film Award (for Best Actor in Hum Tum, 2005). He has also won other accolades and recognitions, including Filmfare.

On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, we list some latest and upcoming movies of the star to watch out for. Have a look.

Upcoming Movies:

Vikram Vedha

The actor has completed the shooting of his next movie Vikram Vedha. It is an action thriller film directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, and produced by YNOT Studios, Plan C Studios, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, and helmed by the same director duo. It features Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Radhika Apte in lead roles and will be theatrically released worldwide on September 30. Adipurush

Slated to be released on 12 January 2023, Adipurush is a mythological film based on Ramayana. The Om Raut directorial is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Latest Movies:

Saif Ali Khan was last seen reprising the role of Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel of Bunty aur Babli, playing the character of Rakesh Trivedi and Bobby Bhullar (fake). Rani Mukherjee was also part of the film. The movie is directed by debutante Varun V. Sharma and released on November 19, 2021. Last year, the actor was also seen as Vibhooti Vaidya aka Vibhu in the Pavan Kirpalani directorial Bhoot Police. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Dhar and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles apart from Khan. The actor made a cameo appearance in the recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring his wife Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Apart from mainstream Bollywood projects, the actor was seen in the controversial web series Tandav in 2021.

