Lata Mangeshkar’s Voice Influenced Every Indian of My Generation, She will be Missed Forever

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has brought on a shadow of gloom on the entire nation. The 92-year-old singer breathed her last on the morning of February 6. Rich tributes have been pouring in from all quarters as admirers of her mellifluous voice mourned the loss of a legend.

Paying respect to the ‘Queen of Melody’, yoga guru and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru said that the body of work Mangeshkar has left behind is the hallmark of true devotion to music. “I am not much of a film music buff, but in my generation, how could you be an Indian and not be influenced by Lata Ji’s voice? There is simply no way. Thirty thousand songs, this is not professionalism, this is absolute devotion to music,” said he, joining his palms in pranaam. “She will be missed forever,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Amitabh Bachchan and other leading personalities from the political sphere and the film industry paid their tributes to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday. Mangeshkar died in a Mumbai hospital in the morning due to multiorgan failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai in the evening. PM Modi offered floral tributes to the singing legend when her mortal remains were brought to Shivaji Park ground in Dadar area for cremation.

