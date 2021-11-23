Last Surya Grahan of The Year on December 4; Will it be Visible in India? Check Date, Timings and Other Details

The last lunar eclipse of 2021, the second this year, happened on November 19, on the day of Kartik Purnima. Exactly 15 days after the Chadra Grahan there will be this year’s second and the last Surya Grahan or solar eclipse. On December 4, it will be a total solar eclipse when the moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow on Earth. As per Hindu astrological calculations Surya Grahan is an important astronomical phenomenon. It also has a lot of scientific importance. Grahan is counted as an inauspicious occasion as per Hindu traditions. This is the reason that during this time no auspicious act like worshiping of god and goddesses is performed.

Let’s have a look at the date, time and effect of the last solar eclipse of the year.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Date and Timings

The second and the last solar eclipse of the year will happen on December 4, 2021. This day will be a Saturday. As per the Hindu panchang, this day is Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Pakhsh (dark Fortnight) of Margsirsha month. The time of the solar eclipse will start from 10:59 am and will go on till 3:07 pm.

Will Solar Eclipse 2021 be Visible in India?

This solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America. The solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Eclipses always occur in succession, a solar eclipse usually happens around two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. During the solar eclipse, the Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on Earth. The solar eclipse on December 4 will be a total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun is fully covered by the Moon.

