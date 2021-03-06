Lana Del Rey ‘Didn’t Feel Like Singing’ After Amy Winehouse’s Death

Amy Winehouse’s death in February 2011 had a big impact on a lot of people including singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who recently opened about being devastated upon hearing the news. Winehouse died owing to alcohol poisoning.

“I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing anymore,” Lana recalled in an interview with Mojo magazine, as reported by People.

She recalled how, she was buzzing “for 10 seconds”, following the first positive review of her song, “Video Games”, but was soon overshadowed by the news of Winehouse’s death.

“I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling and then the news (was) everywhere. On all the televisions, (it was announced) that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. No!,” she recalled.

Last month, Lana Del Rey released her new single ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, the title track from the star’s highly-anticipated new album.

Del Rey previously announced the release of the single in December and confirmed that the album pre-order would arrive on the same day. She recently announced that the album would be released on March 19.