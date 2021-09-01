Ladakh Declares Black-Necked Crane as its State Bird, Snow Leopard as State Animal; A Look at other States, UTs

The newly formed Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh has declared the black-necked crane and snow leopard as their state bird and animal. The declaration made by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory comes almost two years after President Ram Nath Kovind passed legislation bifurcating the state of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into two UT – Ladakh and J&K.

The black-necked crane was previously the state bird of the former state of J&K, along with Hangul as the state animal. After the bifurcation, new symbols were needed for the newly born UT of Ladakh. The crane was chosen as the state bird since it is only found in the eastern region of Ladakh. The snow leopards are mainly found in the western and eastern regions of the Himalayas, including Ladakh, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Let’s take a look at the state animals and birds in other states and UTs of India:

Uttar Pradesh

State Bird: Sarus Crane

State Animal: Swamp Deer (Barasingha)

Uttarakhand

State Bird: Himalayan Monal

State Animal: Alpine Musk Deer

Tripura

State Bird: Green Imperial Pigeon

State Animal: Phayre’s Langur

Tamil Nadu

State Bird: Emerald Dove

State Animal: Nilgiri Tahr

Telangana

State Bird: Indian Roller (Paalapitta)

State Animal: Spotted Deer (Jinka)

Sikkim

State Bird: Blood Pheasant

State Animal: Red Panda

Rajasthan

State Bird: Great Indian Bustard

State Animal: Chinkara

Punjab

State Bird: Northern Goshawk

State Animal: Blackbuck

Odisha

State Bird: Peacock

State Animal: Elephant

Nagaland

State Bird: Blyth’s Tragopan

State Animal: Gayal/Mithun

Mizoram

State Bird: Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant

State Animal: Himalayan Serow

Meghalaya

State Bird: Hill Myna

State Animal: Clouded Leopard

Manipur

State Bird: Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant

State Animal: Sangai

Maharashtra

State Bird: Yellow-footed Green Pigeon

State Animal: Indian Giant Squirrel

Madhya Pradesh

State Bird: Indian Paradise Flycatcher

State Animal: Swamp Deer (Barasingha)

Kerala

State Bird: Great Indian Hornbill

State Animals: Indian Elephant

Jharkhand

State Bird: Asian Koel

State Animals: Indian Elephant

Karnataka

State Bird: Indian Roller

State Animals: Indian Elephant

Himachal Pradesh

State Bird: Western Trapogan

State Animals: Snow Leopard

Haryana

State Bird: Black Francolin

State Animals: Blackbuck

Gujarat

State Bird: Greater Flamingo

State Animals: Asiatic Lion

Goa

State Bird: Flame-throated Bulbul

State Animals: Indian Bison

Bihar

State Bird: House Sparrow

State Animals: Gaur

Chhattisgarh

State Bird: Bastar Hill Myna

State Animals: Wild Water Buffalo

Arunachal Pradesh

State Bird: Great Hornbill

State Animals: Mithun

Assam

State Bird: White-winged Wood Duck

State Animals: One-horned Rhinoceros

Andhra Pradesh

State Bird: Rose-ringed Parakeet

State Animals: Blackbuck

Delhi

State Bird: House Sparrow

State Animals: Nilgai

Chandigarh

State Bird: Indian Gray Hornbill

State Animals: Indian Gray Mongoose

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

State Bird: Andaman Wood Pigeon

State Animals: Dugong

Puducherry

State Bird: Asian Koel

State Animals: Indian Palm Squirrel

Lakshadweep

State Bird: Sooty Tern

State Animals: Butterfly Fish

The State Bird and Animal for the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are not yet assigned.

