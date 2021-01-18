Kylie Jenner’s Disappointing Shower Makes Netizen Feel Better about Themselves

Netizen are on a roll after they saw billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner’s shower on her Instagram story. The 23-year-old entrepreneur and the youngest billionaire in the world shared a glimpse of her shower on her Instagram handle on Saturday. But what caught netizens’ eye was the unexpected water pressure that came from the luxurious looking bathroom.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who is also one of the richest siblings, bought a $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, California last year. However, her Instagram story that featured her shower’s water pressure made netizens feel better about themselves for a while. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics was trending on Twitter for this exact reason as users shared their reactions. Posting a screenshot of Kylie’s Instagram story, users expressed their thoughts.

One user wrote how they think Kylie’s shower needs more attention. User named Caitlin wrote that Kylie Jenner’s shower is quite disappointing, and the water pressure and the size of the shower head shows that she really needs plumber.

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

While another user wrote that having a better shower and water pressure than Kylie makes him feel better.

The topic snowballed into a meme fest as some users started comparing Kylie’s shower to some hilarious pictures like this user:

Another meme mentioned how installing that kind of showerhead must have been a prank played by the plumbers at Kylie’s house:

For those of us who have better shower at our parents’ house, this meme described their reaction to Kylie’s shower:

This meme has Judge Judy capturing netizens’ reactions as they judge a billionaire businesswoman’s shower:

One of the Twitter users also shared a picture of their shower as they wrote how their water pressure is much better than Kylie’s

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner’s started her cosmetics empire in 2014. She turned her social media following into a dedicated customer base by using about $250,000 of modeling earnings to pay an outside company to produce Kylie-branded lip kits –$29 packages of lipstick with matching lip liner. The first batch of 15,000 lip kits sold out within the first minute. She soon expanded, releasing 500,000 kits in six shades a few months later.