Kylie Jenner Shares Unseen Pic from Her Pregnancy Days and Special Moments with Stormi Webster

Reality television star Kylie Jenner rules the social media. Riding on the latest trend of ‘posting a picture of’, the 23-year-old shared some unseen pictures with her fans.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of her baby bump and an unseen picture of her daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie surprised her fans back in 2018 when she welcomed her first child at the age of 20 with beau and rapper, Travis Scott. The news was surprising since none of her fans and not even the paparazzi spotted Kylie’s baby bump.

Hence one of the requests from Kylie’s fans in the latest ‘post a picture’ trend was to share a picture of her baby bump. Kylie obliged and shared a throwback snap of the time when she was pregnant on her recent Instagram Stories. In the picture, Kylie is seen sitting on a bed with a red background light. Her baby bump is visible in full glory as her hair covers the face. Kylie can be seen embracing her baby bump in the picture.

The reality star who usually documents every moment of her life on social media or Keeping Up With The Kardashians very shrewdly protected her privacy when it came to her pregnancy in 2017-2018. The couple welcomed their first child Stromi on February 1, 2018. Kylie also shared a picture of her baby girl just when she was a few weeks old on her Instagram stories.

Some of the other pictures that Kylie shared were of her favourite pair of shoes to her family photos from when she was a child. The social media star and businesswoman recently posted pictures of her glamorous Christmas celebrations on Instagram. Pictures from the extravagant Christmas celebrations of the Kardashians were all over Instagram. Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram where they are seen dressed up for the occasion.

In the picture, Kim can be seen in a green form-fitting plastic bustier and long skirt while Kylie is in a red sparkling dress.