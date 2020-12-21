Kylie Jenner Embraces Her Natural Hair

Known for her wigs and long hair extensions, reality TV star Kylie Jenner took everyone by surprise when she decides to flaunt her real self. Kylie shared a clip of that features her wearing short red hair.

In the video she says: “My real hair is cuuute, I gotta give it more love.”

A day after posting the clip, Kylie rocked her real locks once again as she posted several pictures of herself cradling sister Kim Kardashian’s youngest son Psalm, reports aceshowbiz.com. “The cool aunt,” she wrote.

Kylie’s “real hair” post was met with positive feedback from fans and followers.

“Your hair is literally shining,” a fan wrote. Another added: “I love your hair this length, it loves so natural and fresh looking.” “Now I want red hair,” said a fan.

This is not the first time Kylie shared a sneak-peek of her natural hair. In August, she flaunted her real hair during a tropical getaway with her friend. At that time, she posted some pictures of herself having an outdoor shower with her hair in a ponytail.