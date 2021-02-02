Kylie Jenner and Ex-boyfriend Travis Scott Unite for Daughter Stormi’s 3rd Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly split up in September 2019, but have stayed in touch because of their daughter Stormi. In the recent past the Keeping Up with the Karadashians star has been seen spending lots of time with the father of her daughter, as they’ve quarantined as a family during the pandemic.

Travis joined Kylie to celebrate Stormi’s third birthday on Monday. They sang Happy Birthday to their daughter on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old carried the birthday girl on her hip, as Travis, 28, stood behind her, along with some of their family.

They downsized this year’s Stormi World to make it a ‘cousin party’. Kylie’s sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were all in attendance at the party. They all sang along, before Kylie leaned in with Stormi to let her blow out the candles atop her extravagant castle cake.

Despite the sweet family moment, Kylie and Travis are still strictly co-parents, after they recently spent the holidays together with her family in Aspen.

A source told Hollywood Life, “They’re enjoying a lot of family time before getting back to work in the new year. Neither one of them appear to be looking to date anyone else [right now], but they’re still not back together.”