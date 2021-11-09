Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani Both to Tie the Knot in November?

Actress Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead role in popular TV show Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar, will reportedly tie the knot with a navy-based man on November 16 in Delhi. Earlier, the actress was dating Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she also participated on Nach Baliye 9. However, a few months after the dance reality show concluded, the two ended their relationship.

Besides Shraddha, another Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani might also get married in this month. According to a report in Filmibeat, Sanjay and Poonam, who got engaged on February 18, 2018, might tie the knot on November 26. However, neither Shraddha nor Sanjay has confirmed the same. While Shraddha plays the character of Preeta, Sanjay is seen in the role of Prithvi in the daily soap.

Earlier, Shraddha dropped a set of pictures on Instagram and they are just too pretty. In the pictures, Shraddha, dressed in a soft blue lehenga, is smiling for the camera. In one of the pictures, the actress is looking at the camera, while in another picture, she is posing with her dupatta flying in the air. Sharing the set of pictures, the actress accompanied them with a dose of motivation. She wrote this as caption for the pictures, “If it should have… It would have,” and added the hashtag #DontStressTheCouldHaves.

