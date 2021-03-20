Kundali Bhagya Returns in Top 5, Anupamaa Still on Top

Kundali Bhagya, which was out of the five most watched shows list, has made a comeback. However, it could not secure the top spot and is standing at fifth position on the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between March 6 and 12.

As per the reports, here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa slowly and steadily took Kundali Bhagya’s spot on the TRP chart. Launched only in July 2020, the show successfully left behind the popular Balaji soap. The Star Plus show has actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly in the lead roles.

Imlie

Imlie, a Hindi remake of popular Bengali show Ishti Kutum, was launched a few months after Anupamaa on the same channel. Within weeks of its launch, the show became viewers’ favourite. It features Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a love triangle between Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. Neil plays the role of IPS Virat Chavan while Aishwarya is seen as Patralekha and Ayesha’s character name is Sayi. The audience loves the pairing of Neil and Ayesha in the show. The show airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 12 successful years in January this year. The show is currently headlined by actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. This old Star Plus show is giving tough competition to new shows.

Kundali Bhagya

The Ekta Kapoor show, with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles, is the fifth most watched show on TV this week. The show has lost its permanent spot on the list but in this week has somehow managed to return in the charts.