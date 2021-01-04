Kundali Bhagya Back on Top, Anupamaa Pushed to Second Position

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between December 19 and 25. As per the latest BARC reports, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on TV:

Kundali Bhagya – Mahira gives Karan the second dose of sedative and he faints in his hotel room. At the same time, police arrives at the door and arrests Mahira, thinking she is an escort. The journalists also address her as an escort. Mahira tries to wake up Karan but he is still unconscious because of the dose. The show airs on Zee TV.

Anupamaa – Vanraj blames his girlfriend, Kavya for not being able to attend his son, Paritosh’s marriage. Kavya breaks up with Vanraj saying that he doesn’t value her. He gives back the key to her and leaves her house. Soon after, Kavya regrets her words and slips while running after Vanraj to stop him. It airs on Star Plus.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya – The second season was launched on October 19. From previous season, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel were seen reprising their roles in the initial episodes. However, it is not the new season but the old one that is standing at number three on most watched TV shows list. It is being re-aired on Star Utsav.

Kumkum Bhagya – Abhi, Pragya and their daughters Prachi and Rhea were able to beat up the goons in the showroom, where they were held hostage. Later, Abhi and Meera get engaged and Rhea is very happy to get a mother. The show airs on Zee TV.

Imlie – Aditya allows Imlie to stay in his house but tells her that he doesn’t consider their wedding real. Aditya then marries his longtime girlfriend, Malini. Looking at their pheras, Imlie reminisces her marriage with Aditya in the village. The show airs on Star Plus.