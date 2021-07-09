Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Story Revealed; Erica Fernandes on Why She Said Yes to It Again

At a time when actors are constantly looking to experiment with their roles in every project, actress Erica Fernandes says she doesn’t mind reprising the character of Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, thanks to its realistic depiction. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which presented the love story of two very different people, first aired on Sony TV in February 2016. Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar are also returning for the new season as Dev Dixit and Ishwari Dixit, respectively.

“From all the roles that I have played, Sonakshi’s character has been closest to me because it’s so relatable. You feel nice while playing the character and doing something which is so realistic and very different at the same time. So, you give this to us a million times and we will keep coming back to it. It’s very satisfying as an actor, too,” Erica said at the virtual press conference of the show.

“We look for something new when we get bored of a certain thing or want to explore more but here we are so happy doing this. We will keep coming back to this,” she added.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani will touch upon the issues of how today’s working mothers rise up to every challenge, from multi-tasking, work-life balance, mother guilt and more.

Elaborating on the same, producer Mamta Patnaik said, “Sonakshi is the new mother, she is today’s mother so the way she raises her children, the way she looks at her children and wants to give space to her children is very different from the way Ishwari (Sonakshi’s mother-in-law) would raise her own son Dev. Sonakshi has taken a new role but besides that, she is also a career woman, she has her own company now. She is a nutritionist so she is trying to manage her kids and her family and trying to keep everyone together and manage her career and trust me, it’s not easy.

“It’s extremely tough and motherhood has its own challenges. Every mother judges herself almost every day. So, Sonakshi is also going through that process but when she looks at Ishwari she feels maybe it was easy for her mother-in-law and it’s difficult for her. So, we are touching upon a very contemporary topic where the new mother in every family probably feels whether motherhood was that easy for her mother-in-law.”

