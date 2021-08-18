Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi to Go off Air; Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Tease Kapil Sharma

One month into telecast, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is reportedly going off air from Sony TV. As reported by Bollywood Life, TRPs of the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is quite low and the channel and makers are also not very happy with how things are turning out. They are now planning to end the show.

Erica Fernandes is not attached to feature in any project as of now but Shaheer Sheikh is set to play Manav in Pavitra Rishta season 2. The report also claims that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may replace it.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to premiere its latest season after a hiatus of six months. The popular comedy and talk show went off air on January 31 this year, right before Kapil had his second child with wife Ginny Chatarth.

The Covid-19 pandemic was also another reason why the show went on a hiatus. The first guests of the latest season are Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who will promote their films Bell Bottom and Bhuj: The Pride of India, respectively.

Shershaah follows the real life story of Param Vir Chakra Capt Vikram Batra and the title role has been played by Sidharth Malhotra. Now, it has come to light that Salman Khan was keen on seeing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the role of Capt Batra.

Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala has revealed that Salman approached him and suggested Aayush’s name. However, the producer had already suggested Sidharth’s name to Capt Batra’s family.

Popular reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its first eviction of the season in ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ and the contestant was none-other than Urfi Javed. Following the elimination, 12 contestants are left in the house now. Last week, the audience was treated to action, drama, and of course arguments and fights.

One of the contestants, Muskan Jattana, is in the limelight these days after a video of hers went viral on social media. In the clip, Muskan was seen making fun of Shamita Shetty as well as her family.

“I didn’t come to Mumbai from Delhi just for a certain kind of lifestyle or to earn some big money. The reactions to this film is true gold for me which is more valuable than any financial or materialistic gain,” says actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is elated with the positive response that he has been getting for Shershaah.

The encouraging reactions have reaffirmed his faith in his choice of projects and has also given him the much need boost to his career. Excerpts from an interview:

