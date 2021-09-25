Krushna Trolls Neha Kakkar for Crying, Says ‘Rona Nahi, Mai Contestant Nahi Hu’

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the new-age pop singers and sibling duo- Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, along with the top 6 finalists of Indian Idol 12 including Pawandeep Rajan (winner), Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

The show will commence with host Kapil Sharma doing a conversation on different types of music trends that have come into play over the years right from ghazals to EDM which will then be followed by Neha and Tony Kakkar coming onto the stage belting their popular tracks.

A new promo from the show has been released by Sony TV on its social media accounts. In the promo, Krushna Abhishek, who is a regular cast member on the comedy show, can be seen roasting Neha and taking a sly dig at her emotional personality. Krushna appears in his character of Sapna and narrates her sob story to Neha and says, “Mereko na bohot dukh hai, mereko koi pyaar nahi karta hai (I am very sad because no one loves me).” Neha then asks Krushna ‘Why?’ To which, he quips, “Aap rona nahi, haan? Main contestant nahi hoon (Don’t cry, I am not a contestant).” Neha was subjected to massive trolling for being overly emotional on Indian Idol 12, where she was one of the judges.

Meanwhile, an audience member on The Kapil Sharma Show will gift Neha Kakkar an idol of “Baal Gopaal”, congratulating her on her wedding. During a fun segment, Pawandeep Rajan will be seen taking a special test conducted by Kapil Sharma.

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan is also known for his concentration prowess. Making this the focal point, Pawandeep will be asked to sing any song while guests Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar along with Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya and host Kapil Sharma try to disturb him.

