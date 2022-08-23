Krushna Abhishek Quits Kapil Sharma Show; Laal Singh Chaddha Breaks Record In International Markets

In what turns out to be a sad piece of news for fans of comedian Krushna Abhishek! Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he won’t be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the weekend, Kapil Sharma announced the return of the new season of TKSS with an Instagram post. He informed his fans that the show be coming back to the TV screens soon.However, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the new season of the show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it.

In a tragic turn of events, Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died after a heart attack in Goa last night. She was 41. Sonali Phogat became a household name after she made her wild card entry in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. She entered the house on Day 79 and her journey was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. She made headlines for picking up fights but also became good friends with many contestants.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds gave a shootout to an Indian eatery in the UK, after the Deadpool actor paid a visit to the takeaway over the weekend. The 45-year-old star found the curry experience so scrumptious in UK’s Cheshire that he dubbed the restaurant’s preparations as the ‘best Indian food in Europe’.The Green Lantern actor took to Instagram on Saturday and praised the Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port as he shared a picture of the restaurant’s menu with his 44.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday night.

K-pop band BTS has kicked off with their new pictorial project, beginning with the youngest member Jungkook. Following him, the band lead RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a special eight-photo folio with ARMYs. The pre-released photos continue to make buzz over the Internet. A few hours ago, RM released another preview of his Special 8 Photo-Folio Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ on the official Twitter handle of BTS.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed to rule Box Office in the country as it became a victim of the Boycott trend. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Laal Singh Chaddha is breaking records in international markets.As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan directorial has now surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned USD 7.47 million in international market, Laal Singh Chaddha collected USD 7.5 million i.e Rs 59 crore.

