Krushna Abhishek Jokes About Kapil Sharma Show’s New Joinee Sudesh Lehri’s Car

Television’s popular comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show is soon going to make a comeback with a new season. Fans are excitedly waiting for the show to air and it seems that the cast too is looking forward to getting back together. They have become active on social media and are constantly making headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, it was announced that stand-up comedian Sudesh Lehri will also be joining the show. Pictures and videos from their promo shoot have also been liked by the audience.

On Friday, actor Krushna Abhishek, who too is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a funny video on his Instagram page which featured Sudesh. In the clip, Krushna joked how immediately after signing the show; Sudesh bought a second-hand car. Initially, he congratulated Sudesh for purchasing the car. But as the camera pans, a worn-down car can be seen parked on a street.

While sharing the hilarious post, Krushna wrote that though an electric car has also been launched today, he loves Sudesh’s car more. Sudesh dropped a laughing emoji and a heart emoticon on Krushna’s post. Fans were also left in splits.

Krushna and Sudesh are known for their comic timing on screen. They have worked together for various comedy shows over the years. Their jodi hit gold in Comedy Circus as judges and fans loved their chemistry.

Recently, Krushna also shared a cartoon avatar of his co-stars that was made by a fan. He heaped praises on the artist but felt that comedian Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda’s caricature avatars are quite thin as compared to their real-life sizes.

Krushna joined the Kapil Sharma show in 2018. According to reports, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh, who were present in the earlier season, will be seen in the upcoming season as well.

