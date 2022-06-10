Kriti Sanon Says She’s ‘Glad to Have Walked with Sushant Singh Rajput, Dinesh Vijan’

Today marks 5 years of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer flick Raabta. On the special occasion, the Mimi actress shared a post dedicated to the special occasion on her Instagram handle where she remembered shooting the film with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year on June 14. Kriti shared a video singing the title track of the film and penned a special tribute to her late co-star.

Along with the video, she wrote, “मेहरबानी जाते जाते मुझपे कर गया गुज़रता सा लमहा एक दामन भर गया. This one was special in many ways..A film full of memories. . A journey close to my heart..And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo ❤️ #5YearsOfRaabta. P.S. Excuse the singing, emotions are pure! .”

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section and started praising the actress’ singing skills. They even remembered the ‘Dil Bechara’ star and paid tributes to him.

While one fan wrote, “Sushant❤️,” another commented, “Treat to my ears❤️.”A third social media user wrote, “RAABTA IS ABSOLUTELY SPECIAL .”

Several fans thronged the comments section with heart and clapping emoticons as they praised Kriti’s singing skills.

Neither Kriti nor Sushant ever confirmed, but the two were rumoured to be dating while shooting the film. Kriti was heartbroken to learn about Sushant’s untimely demise last year. In her farewell note to the late actor, she wrote, “I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy. A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for you (sic.)”

On the work front, Kriti has a list of massive and varying films in her kitty including, Ganapath, Adipurush, Bhediya, Shehzada and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.

