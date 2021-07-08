Kriti Sanon Looks Confused and Shocked, Sister Nupur Calls It ‘Best’

Kriti Sanon has finally unveiled her first look from her upcoming film Mimi, presented by Jio Studios Dinesh Vijan. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a motion poster and an official still of the film. In the poster, the actress is seen wearing a sky blue outfit which totally blends with the background colour. The tagline of the film reads: “Nothing like what you are expecting.” Kriti’s character looks baffled and shocked in the poster. The actress’ sister was quick to drop a comment on the poster. “(It’s) Going to be the best,” wrote Nupur. Sharing the first look, Kriti wrote, “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned.” Check out the poster here:

Mimi is based on Samruddhi Porey-directed feature “Mala Aai Vhaaychya”, which won the National Award for the best feature film in Marathi in 2011. “Mimi” marks the second collaboration of the trio of Kriti, actor Pankaj Tripathi and director Laxman Utekar, after last year’s “Luka Chuppi”. Kriti and Pankaj have also worked on “Bareilly Ki Barfi” (2017).

Kriti had said that working on Mimi was “a learning experience”. She had shared a bunch of pictures from the set on Instagram in March last year. “The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast and crew,” Kriti had written alongside the pictures with the team.

“It’s such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi this one is too close to my heart,” she had added.

Mimi also features veteran actors Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here