Krishna Shroff Shares Romantic Beachside Video with Beau Eban Hyams

Krishna Shroff has shared a new video from Australia where she can be seen with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. The couple has been mostly together during the Covid-19 pandemic sharing regular updates on social media. Sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and owns an MMA training centre.

On Wednesday, Krishna shared a short slow motion video where she and Eban can be seen walking on the beach. She captioned the video, “Everyday blessed.” Eban also dropped a few heart emojis on the post.

In the video, the couple looked absolutely stunning in beach outfits and was smiling while walking towards the camera. Krishna was sporting a peach-black bikini set. She aced the relaxed vibe with a pair of black shades and her hair was left loose. Eban, on the other hand, was dressed in knee-length yellow pants with a red hat.

Eban too shared the video on his Instagram handle, alongside the caption, “Shining Bright like Summertime Light.”

The couple keeps on posting adorable photos with one another. Last year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna Shroff talked about her relationship. She said that she first met Eban when she was catching up with a friend of his whom she hadn’t met in a long time.

Eban had once shared an Instagram story where he referred to Krishna as his ‘Wifey’. This had led to speculation that they were planning to marry soon. Krishna later dismissed the rumours and explained that it was a term of endearment.

During an ‘Ask me anything’ session with fans, Eban had said the wedding was indeed on the cards and had also told off a fan who had called Krishna the hottest woman on earth. Eban had reminded the fan that she is taken, while she had added, “Thank you, but taken.”