Kolkata’s Newtown Area Now Has Work Pods To Break Your Work From Home Monotony

As we worked from home for the past one and a half years due to the pandemic, we have realized that this system is not without some disadvantages. Many of us who live in tiny houses and have big families have had a hard time finding quiet corners in our homes for our office zoom calls. Those with toddlers couldn’t afford to segregate their work and mommy time, and the separation between work hours and family hours has become non-existent.

If you face these issues and crave work-life balance, a good and affordable alternative to working from home is to work from the nearest work pod. Work Pods are compactly designed workspaces in residential areas, which can be rented on an hourly/daily basis.

These work pods have been mushrooming in Kolkata’s Newtown area, where pre-existing office spaces have been transformed to work pods. Therefore, your work pod comes with an optional workstation and storage systems and offers you a space that’s conducive to productive Work. Moreover, it’s an affordable solution and costs only Rs 30 for 90 minutes. There is also coffee and food available for which you can pay separately.

In an interview with News18.com, Debasis Sen, Managing Director of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO), said, “Work from home is now the norm. However, many Indian homes are not suitable for this. The Work Pod allows a refreshing walking distance alternative in residential areas. We hope this will help a lot of people.”

The Newtown authorities have come up with the work pods, which will be available from 13th August 2021. Initially, one will get space on a first-come, first-serve basis. Later, online booking will open up.

Sohini Routh, an NGO employee, welcomed this new development and said, “These types of work pods will be helpful for us.” They are perfect places to work because they give you the work environment that may be hard to find at home. Also, as you work from your pod, your interaction and exposure to others are minimized (which wouldn’t have been the case if you had to go to the office), and you can continue to work safely without breaking your bio-bubble. In addition, it is primarily available within walking distance. Therefore, you also save money on travel. Finally, it also gives you a semblance of olden days, as you get dressed and step out of the home more often.

