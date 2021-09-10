Kolkata Traffic Police to Surround Markets With Bamboo Barricades

Kolkata Traffic Police are gearing up to manage the crowd ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations in the city. The West Bengal capital witnesses a huge rush in shopping markets during the festivity period. New Market, Hatibagan, Gariahat, Behala, Garia and Jadavpur are some of the busiest market areas. However, the possibility of a third Covid wave is keeping the administration on its toes.

The state health department has directed the traffic police to surround all the markets with a barricading of bamboo sticks to control the influx of people. Just like puja pandals, now all the major shopping markets in Kolkata will have separate entry and exit points. This will help authorities in segregating the crowd and ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The traffic police have also been directed to use bamboo barricading to restrict the flow of people whenever necessary. Additionally, the state government has again urged the citizens to follow all covid-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced Rs 50,000 as financial assistance to all the Durga Puja committees in the state, reported India Today. Additionally, the organisers will also get a 50 percent subsidy on electricity during the four-day celebrations.

Durga Puja will be celebrated between October 11 and October 15 this year. However, the fear of another Covid-19 wave looms large. Banerjee has urged the citizens to follow all the necessary guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus.

She has also appealed to all the Durga Puja committees to distribute hand sanitisers to devotees at the pandal. According to the India Today report, Banerjee has also assured that she will not announce any new restrictions during the Durga Puja as the state, she said, already suffered a lot last year due to Covid-19.

