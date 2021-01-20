Kohinoor Yeasmin on her way of empowering women of Bangladesh

In some rural areas of Bangladesh, we can meet impoverished women who have potential but their scope of exploring is limited. Kohinoor Yeasmin always had a vision to work for them and overcome the taboos that our country has for women entrepreneurs. To channelize her vision, she joined Tarango, an NGO right after completing her education in 1994. Later in 2000, Kohinoor became the Chief Executive Officer because of her excellent performance. As a female leader she faced many hardships but that didn’t stop her from doing her job.

Kohinoor Yeasmin mentioned in one of her interviews, “I became interested in Commonwealth fellowship after becoming the CEO as I had to face challenges related to leadership in a male-dominated society.” She made some major changes as a CEO. She mostly gave women the opportunity to be in leading positions and also supported them from the beginning. Tarango mainly works on designing, producing and exporting handmade products, like baskets, bags, rugs and decorative products. The raw materials also come from the renewable sources, like jute, seagrass and also recycled materials (rice bags, waste fabric etc.) This NGO also helps the underprivileged women with counselling, training and also with social support.

Kohinoor is leading Tarango with excellent determination to help every impoverished woman of every corner of Bangladesh. She has won the ‘Best Exporting Enterprise’ award from the Bangladesh Ministry of Textiles and Jute in the year 2018 and 2019. She mentioned, “Be bold for changes” to her Commonwealth fellows for achieving success in life, no matter what difficulties they face. These words of her can motivate anyone to work for their bigger dream!

Khondaker Farhana Shamim

Content Writer (Intern)