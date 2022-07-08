Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Will Share the Couch; Gauri Khan to Make Comeback

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan is back. The first episode started with a bang, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the first guests on the couch. The over an hour episode delivered everything it promised in the teaser.

The chat show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, has been one of the most popular shows among the audience as it features some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, with some interesting gossips and games that surely make for an interesting watch.

While the teaser revealed the guest list which includes Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others, News18.com has now learnt that there are few more celebrities who are going to appear on the show.

A source reveals, “Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra are going to make an appearance together. While Vicky appeared with Ayushmann Khurrana in the last season, Siddharth had paired up with Aditya Roy Kapur. The episode was shot on Thursday at Yash Raj Studios and the two leading actors along with Karan had a rollicking time.”

The source adds, “While Vicky was asked about life after marriage with Katrina Kaif, Karan subtly also spoke to Sidharth about his relationship with Kiara Advani. The two actors also engaged in some witty answers during the rapid fire round.”

Apart from Vicky and Siddharth, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker also shot an episode along with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. “Karan is very close to three ladies and he always wanted them to grace the couch. This is Gauri’s second appearance as she had earlier graced the show in Season 1 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan. On the other hand Maheep and Bhavana will be making their debut on the show.” reveals the source.

The three ladies have been friends for many years and have also appeared together for Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a show which was produced by Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.

