Known for Harry Potter Books, Here’s a Look at Some of Her Other Works

British author, screenwriter and producer Joanne Kathleen Rowling, or J.K. Rowling, had children across the globe under her spell when her first Harry Potter novel, The Philosopher’s Stone got published in 1997. The story of a little boy wizard, flying on broomsticks, thrilled readers worldwide. Rowling published seven Harry Potter books, which spawned eight film adaptations, countless merchandise and even theme park attractions. Apart from the fantasy series, Rowling has also published several other works. On the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at four such books.

The Casual vacancy (2012)

The adult novel begins with the death of a parish councillor in a town in South West England and the subsequent concern among the townsfolk to replace his vacant seat. The story examines themes of jealousy, social slander, childhood trauma, prostitution and family tragedy. The Casual Vacancy got adapted as a miniseries in 2015.

The Cuckoo’s Calling (2013)

Rowling took on a male pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, to draw attention away from her fame as the author of Harry Potter. The first novel published under her pseudonym was the crime fiction story, The Cuckoo’s Calling. It is a detective story featuring a private investigator named Cormoran Strike, an amputee, courtesy of the Afghan War. Strike investigates the mysterious death of a woman who jumped to her death. Rowling has produced four more novels featuring Strike.

The Ickabog (2020)

Rowling returned to writing for children with The Ickabog. The story was published online in instalments and later released in print form. It is a political fairytale about a monster named Ickabog, blamed for the disappearance of sheep and people. The story also deals with an incompetent ruler, aided by greedy and corrupt political advisors, who impose heavy taxes on their subjects to defend the capital against the monster, causing poverty.

The Christmas Pig (2021)

Rowling’s latest children’s novel is about a child’s desperate quest to find his favourite toy after it gets lost. The Christmas Pig will be published on October 12, this year, by Hachette Children’s Group and Scholastic publications.

