Know Where to Put Lord Hanuman Photos to Remove Evil Energy from House

Lord Hanuman is considered a symbol of strength. People believe reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps ward off evil energy. Worshipping Lord Hanuman can enthral a person with confidence. Tuesday is meant for the Hindu deity and followers of Lord Hanuman offer prayers at temples dedicated to him. According to Hindu mythology, prayers offered on this day please Lord Hanuman, who, in turn, fulfils the wishes of his followers. There are various forms of Lord Hanuman and putting different pictures in different directions of the house can eliminate Vastu Dosh.

Panchmukhi (five-faced) Hanuman

It is believed that keeping a picture of Panchmukhi Hanuman wards off evil energy and such households don’t suffer any problem. It also helps in getting Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. It is ideal to place a picture of Panchmukhi Hanuman at the entrance of your house.

Place Lord Hanuman’s picture in the South direction

Hanging a picture or a portrait of Lord Hanuman in the south direction of the house is considered beneficial. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman’s influence is the strongest in the south, and the Vastu Shastra suggests placing the deity’s photo in this direction will eliminate all the negative energies from the house.

Lord Hanuman sitting at Lord Ram’s feet

Lord Ram was the idol of Lord Hanuman. Despite all his powers, Lord Hanuman always chose to sit at Lord Ram’s feet. It is believed that this picture if put up in the living room of the house, keeps the love flowing between all the family members.

Flying Lord Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Mountain

Lord Hanuman had flown an entire mountain with him to save Lord Lakshman’s life. Lord Hanuman’s photo of him flying with the mountain is advised to be put in those homes whose members lack confidence and courage.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on common knowledge. Please consult with the subject expert before implementing the suggestions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here