Know What to Eat And What to Avoid While Fasting

Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 30, which is Monday. Every year, the birthday of Shri Krishna is celebrated with a lot of zest and zeal in the entire country. On this day, ‘Bhajan-Kirtan’ programmes are organised in some areas and temples, while some also decorate ‘Jhankis’ and even conduct ‘Dahi-Handi’ celebrations. People fast and spend time worshipping Lord Krishna the entire day and until the time of his birth which is midnight. Since we are talking about fasting, there are several dos and don’ts as well. Let’s have a look at what you should be eating while fasting:

One can eat dry fruits to boost their energy levels and immunity on the day of fast. It is even more important in the times of Corona. If you start your fast with almonds or walnut, it will give you the energy for the entire day.

To maintain your energy levels and immunity, you can have watery fruits like blackberry, watermelon, and grapes. Also, if you want to feel full without eating a lot, you can have seasonal fruits like bananas, apples and guava.

You can also have curd lassi. It prevents you from feeling thirsty. It helps you feel full and boosts energy and immunity.

‘Sabudana’ and ‘Kuttu Ka Aata’ can also be very helpful in improving your energy and immunity. You can have ‘Sabudana’ in the form of ‘Khichadi’ or ‘Kheer’ and ‘Kuttu Ka Aata’ as ‘Parantha’.

Several people consume ‘Pakoda’, chips, ‘Papad’, ‘Kuttu and Singadha Puris’. One should avoid having such food items as can they can create problems like acidity and gas.

