Know The Significance of Solah Sringar on Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Hindu community in India. The festival is essentially observed in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the month of Shravana as per the Hindu calendar.

This festival is observed by married women with all religious fervor because of its link with the legend of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per the ritual on this day sixteen adornments are offered to Maa Parvati by married women and they get ready by wearing sixteen ornaments and worship the goddess.

Let us know which makeup comes under Solah Shringar (sixteen Makeup)

1- Bath – The first step of Solah Shringar is bath. Married women take a bath using sandalwood or a paste of turmeric with herbs and then wear a traditional saree or lehenga with chunni.

2- Bindi – Applying a dot of Kumkum on the forehead is the second part of the Shringar.

3- Sindoor – Sindoor (vermilion) applied by a married woman on her forehead signifies the presence of her husband. No makeup ritual is complete without the sindoor for a Hindu married woman.

4- Kajal – Traditional eye makeup is incomplete without using kajal on the eyelids. Kajal is regularly applies by women to add to the gorgeous look on a festive day.

5- Mehndi – Beautiful patterns of Mehndi are designed on the hands and legs of women on several festivals. In India it is also considered auspicious by women to put Mehndi on hands and legs.

6- Bangles – Wearing colorful bangles is considered important for a married woman. A married woman’s make up is not complete without bangles.

7- Mangal Sutra – Mangal Sutra is worn by women to signify their marital status. Women wear it as a lucky thread of love and goodwill.

8- Nath – One of the nose or nostrils is used to adorn the nose ring and on the other hand it is also considered to remove evil effects of planet Budh (Mercury) as per astrology.

9- Gajra – It is a flower garland worn by women on festive occasions in India.

10- Mang Tika – Mang Tika, it is worn on the forehead and is considered a symbol of auspiciousness.

11- Earrings – Earrings worn in both the ears to remove evil effects of planets Rahu and Ketu.

12- Ring – The women wear rings, mostly made of gold, on the fingers which symbolises the relationship between the husband and the wife.

13- Bajuband – A type of bracelet worn by women on the upper part of the arm. It’s considered as a symbol of wealth and prosperity.

14- Girdhani – The girdhani or waistband is worn around the waist. It is made of gold or silver.

15- Bichhiya – It is worn on the toes. It is made of silver because wearing gold below the waist is not considered lucky in Hinduism.

16- Payal – Silver Payal (anklets) is an important piece of jewelry for married women.

