Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two rounds at 3.45 pm and 4.45 pm. Unlike any other lottery game, the Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game that is being conducted at Polo ground. A total of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs participate in this game and shot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 teers each in the second round.

After the arrows are being shot, the participants of Shillong Teer then guess the correct number of teers that hit the target. The target is shot from a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The one who guesses the correct number is declared as the winner of the game. The result is declared at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm for first and second round, respectively.

Here’s how one can check the Shillong Teer lottery game result:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Next, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result

Step 3: The correct number for each round will be displayed separately. Match the number and see if you have won or not

Shillong Teer Lottery game rule:

The tickets of the Shillong Teer lottery game can be bought from any of the authorized vendors across the state on weekdays i.e, Monday to Saturday. The tickets are available between 10 am and3.30 pm. Each ticket of the lottery game costs betweenRs 1 and Rs 100, depending on your guess.

Those who bought the ticket can participate in the game at Polo ground and guess the correct number of arrows shot the target on a number between 0 and 99.

