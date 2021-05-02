Know the History and Significance Behind the Day

May 1 comes as the establishment day for the state of Gujarat. It was on this day in the year 1960 that the former state of Bombay was segregated on a linguistic basis and two states were formed — Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Gujarati, the official language of the state of Gujarat, comes as an Indo-Aryan language which was emerged from local Prakrits and Sanskrit.

Often named ‘Jewel of Western India’, Gujarat has been on the world map since ancient ages. Gujarat was authoritatively formed in the year 1960 after the impression for the state originated in the year 1928 in a magazine by the name Kumar. Freedom fighter and writer K M Munshi originally proposed a concept called Mahagujarat.

The list of the world’s fastest-growing cities published by Forbes in 2010 positioned Ahmedabad at number 3 after Chongqing and Chengdu cities of China. Gujarat is also the home state of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who is known by the name ‘Iron Man of India’.

The earliest written account of Gujarat’s 2000-year nautical history is documented in a Greek book with the title ‘The Periplus of the Erythraean Sea: Travel and Trade in the Indian Ocean by a Merchant of the First Century.

About 18,000 villages of the state have been integrated with the electrical grid for 24-hours electric supply. The farms too are electrified in the state with the Jyotigra, Yojana.

Gujarat also played a significant role in the commerce of Mumbai and Karachi during the British Raj. The primary agricultural products of the state include groundnuts, sugarcane, cotton and milk products.

The proposal was made in a conference during the Gujarat Sahitya Sabha which was organised in the city Karachi in the year 1937. The plan of Gujarat was first observed in a magazine before a poem by Devshavji Parmar with its title reading ‘Uthtrishta Jagrat’.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here