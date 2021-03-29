Know the Date, Timings and Significance of the Festival of Colours

Holi is one of the most important Hindu festivals in India. This year, the day is falling on Monday, March 29. As a part of celebration, people put gulaal on each other and children drench everyone with their pichkaris. On the occasion, delicacies such as ghujia, bhaang, and thandai are also consumed. This festival of colours, according to the Hindu calendar, is marked on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun.

Since, this year, the world is going through a global pandemic, people have been asked to maintain social distancing. For their own good, everyone has been advised to stay home and celebrate the festival with food and music.

Here are the tithi timing of the auspicious day:

Purnima tithi beginning time: 3.27 AM on March 28, 2021Purnima tithi end time: 12.17 AM on March 29, 2021

Another interesting aspect of this festival of colours is the Lathmar Holi celebrated in Barsana. As the name suggests, men are beaten with a lath or stick by women. For protecting themselves, they have a circular shield. Holi played in areas like Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Nandagaonand Gowardhan arealso very famous.

Another type of Holi which is quite popular is Dhuleti. The celebration is usually seen in Ahmedabad, whereyoung boys and men climb on each other’s shoulders to break a pot of buttermilk, whichis hung at a significant height from the ground.

Traditionally, the festival is celebrated over a period of two days. The first day is called Holika Dahan, while the second day is known as Dhulandi.

On the day of Dahan, believers light a bonfire and pray for the well being of themselves and their loved ones. Those who perform puja, take a glass of water, pinch of gulaal, unbroken rice grains, raw cotton thread, kanda and wheat grain stick; and put all of these things one by one in the fire, while doing parikrama around it.