Know The Advantages of Living in a Joint Family

The tradition of living in a joint family has been prevalent for many centuries. India is a country where people prefer living in large families for a lot of reasons.

Although that tradition is gradually declining due to personal needs and changing socio-economic dynamics, it still has a lot of advantages.

1. Family values

Many life lessons that parents want to teach their kids are absorbed perfectly when one lives in a joint family. While living under the same roof day in and day out, kids learn to share stuff with their cousins, they also start respecting people from all walks of life. They also develop a close bond which is beneficial in the present day world.

But the most important of all is the sense of belonging and empathizing with others during tough times.

In nuclear families, children have more space for themselves, which usually makes them aloof from the social realities. However, living with a joint family immediately throws out any apathetic behaviour, which can help the kids, when they are grown-up, in expressing their feelings to others.

2. Beneficial for working parents

The majority of working parents around the world worry about whether their children are in safe hands. The situation can be instantly thrown out of the window when one lives with a joint family. There is no one you can trust more than your own family members.

Thus, it works out perfectly for the working parents who can focus their mind and body on the work.

3. Financial security

In a joint family, nobody goes through a financial burden. Everyone contributes something from their own pocket in normal as well as difficult times.

In the case of someone losing their job, having financial security from your relatives is invaluable and is another aspect that states the importance of living in a joint family rather than a nuclear one.

